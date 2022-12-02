US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-December usually a perfect time to buy EUR/USD

December 02, 2022 — 06:14 am EST

Dec 2 (Reuters) - EUR/USD could make gains this month, something it has done in 15 of the past 22 Decembers, including every one since 2017. While seasonality trends should not be considered in isolation, when combined with other factors they can be a useful tool.

The EUR/USD weekly chart shows this market has much more upside, as 14-week momentum remains positive, reinforcing the underlying bullish structure. If there is a close at the end of this week above the 1.0512 Fibo, and a 50% retrace of 1.1495 to 0.9528 (Feb to Sept) EBS drop, that would increase the odds of EUR/USD ending December in positive territory.

EUR/USD is being boosted by a weakening U.S dollar. The dollar has dropped against a basket of major currencies after data on Thursday showed that U.S. consumer spending increased solidly in October. Meanwhile, inflation moderated, adding to expectations that the Federal Reserve is closer to reaching a peak in interest rates.

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

