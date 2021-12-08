BUZZ-COMMENT-December may see great changes for currencies

Dec 8 (Reuters) - With a host of central banks set to make crucial monetary policy decisions at a time when currencies are poised on the brink of major levels or have just broken them, December may be a month of great change for FX markets.

Diverging monetary policies are likely to result in big currency moves.

The Federal Reserve is expected to be hawkish and outline hikes next year, in contrast to a dovish ECB that's pushing back against tightening.

China's central bank has recently eased by lowering reserve requirements, while Beijing is tolerating the yuan's rise to multi-year highs.

Several Bank of England policymakers think the bank should hike, but in light of the Omicron coronavirus variant they are not sure if they should do that now or next year.

The SNB has spoken of the need to stem Swiss franc strength, while allowing it to rise to a six-year high.

Potentially big moves that may result from monetary policy divergence will be exacerbated by a decline in liquidity at the end of the year, when traders usually reduce exposure and many take a break.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

