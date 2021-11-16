US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-December Fed, ECB, BoE are big blips on the FX options radar

Credit: REUTERS/Jason Lee

Key central bank policy announcements from the United States, European Union, and Britain on Dec. 15-16 are now included within the benchmark 1-month FX option expiry, where a significant jump in related premium shows the extent of the perceived volatility risk they pose to the FX market.

FX options thrive on FX volatility and use implied volatility to gauge this unknown component when determining premium. If actual volatility matches implied over the life of the option is should cover the premium, which presents opportunities for FX volatility traders.

Implied volatility was already elevated in many pairings to reflect the recent USD gains and central bank divergence from FX market pricing, and the jump in one-month expiry options since capturing these key policy decisions is a reflection of that risk.

EUR/USD 1-month expiry implied volatility is the biggest gainer of the main G10 pairings after removing more downside barriers late Monday. It has posted its largest short term spike since February - up 1.0 to 6.3 since Monday and a new high since March. GBP/USD 1-month from 7.6 to 8.2 - also new highs since March. USD/JPY 1-month implied volatility up from 6.1 to 6.6 and AUD/USD 1-month from 8.6 to 9.1.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

