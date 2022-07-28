BUZZ-COMMENT-D&D is new game for FX traders: Data and Dollar

July 28 (Reuters) - Dungeons and Dragons may spring to mind for many when the acronym D&D is mentioned, but it might soon signify a different type of role-playing game for FX traders -- namely data and the dollar.

The absence of specific guidance from Jerome Powell following Wednesday's 75 basis point rate increase from the Federal Reserve ramps up the importance of U.S. data before the Fed's next rate decision on Sept. 21.

The data will include two sets of inflation statistics, on Aug. 10 and Sept. 13. Hotter than expected inflation could lift the USD by raising the probability of a third consecutive 75 bps hike from the Fed -- the perceived chance of which is currently 30% FEDWATCH.

On Wednesday, Powell said that "while another unusually large increase could be appropriate at our next meeting, that is a decision that will depend on the data that we get between now and then".

The USD index fell to 106.05 on Thursday, its lowest level since July 5.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

