BUZZ-COMMENT-Daunted by MOF, dollar stuck sub-145 vs yen, eyeing Fed bets

USD/JPY firmed within a tight range below 145 as traders weighed unexpected drops in U.S. jobless claims [nAQN1TWSMF] against Japanese intervention warnings [nL1N310145] while bracing for upcoming U.S. data to refine bets on the Fed and the dollar.

Japan's warnings carry weight after last Thursday's intervention triggered a 145.90-140.31 dive. Ongoing options expiries at 145 and a large 1-month risk-reversal bias toward USD/JPY puts highlights the market's wariness in approaching 145.90.

Nor is Japan the only party weary of dollar strength after China's central bank asked major state-owned banks to prepare for FX intervention , while the U.S. currency's strength exacerbates inflation and energy supply concerns in Europe and elsewhere.

Fed officials remain determined to avoid repeating the policy mistake of ending rate hikes before inflation is vanquished . Nonetheless, St. Louis Fed President Bullard noted he was watching the impact of global tightening and that market-based inflation measures of inflation have come down.

Firm U.S. PCE Friday and non-farm payrolls next Friday may be needed to take on the MOF and 145.90.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

