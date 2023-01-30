BUZZ-COMMENT-Data may trump Fed, ECB for EUR/USD longs

Jan 30 (Reuters) - EUR/USD traded higher Monday with help from euro zone and Spanish data and investors may focus more on upcoming U.S. numbers rather than Fed and ECB policy meetings.

Despite hawkish rhetoric, investors are fighting the Fed. Eurodollar futures still price in Fed rate cuts in late 2023 EDZ3 with aggressive cuts to follow in 2024.

Euribors don't price in an ECB cut until Q2 2024 FEIH4 and expect a less aggressive cut path from the ECB than the Fed in 2024.

German-U.S. 2-year yield spreads US2DE2=RR remain near recent tights and appear poised to tighten further, which would erode more of the dollar's yield advantage.

With investors' Fed and ECB expectations already priced in, U.S. data become the main focus, particularly U.S. January ISM manufacturing PMI, January ADP and payroll data.

Reuters polls indicate lower forecasts for all three data pieces compared to December. Meeting expectations or downside surprises could sink the dollar by reinforcing investors' expectations for Fed rate cuts.

EUR/USD could then likely break 1.0930/50 resistance, allowing longs to target the 1.1075/1.1125 and 1.1235/75 zones.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

