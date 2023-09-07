BUZZ-COMMENT-Data-fueled dollar remains wary of Japan's MoF

Sept 7 (Reuters) - USD/JPY eked out a new 2023 high earlier on Thursday but struggled to capitalize on jobless claims and productivity data that left Fed hike pricing and Treasury yields little changed, while Japanese FX intervention warnings crimp risk/reward expectations.

The uptrend remains supported by 2-year Treasury-JGB yields spreads near 5%, but those spreads haven't made a recent new high since Aug. 25.

The BoJ is unlikely to reduce monetary stimulus amid worries about China, its biggest trading partner, after Japan household spending tumbled in July.

Buying USD/JPY dips remains favored over buying new highs as prices rise further above the Nov. 10 146.59-140.20 intervention collapse and closer to last year's 32-year peak at 151.94.

Japanese officials suggest it's the pace of the yen's weakening that matters more than levels. But without fundamentally-driven higher Treasury-JGB yields spreads, perhaps after next week's U.S. CPI and retail sales reports, USD/JPY gains toward this year's rising channel top or the 161.8% Fibo objective off July's base, both by the 149.56 Fibo on Tuesday, may be slow.

Support starts with the hourly cloud base and 100-hour moving average, last by Wednesday's 147.02 low on EBS. The rising 21-DMA is about to converge with the tenkan at 146.16, with the 10-DMA in between at 146.62.

