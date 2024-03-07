BUZZ-COMMENT-Data, BOJ comments, JGBs don't portend policy shift yet

March 8 (Reuters) - Economic data, recent comments from Bank of Japan officials and moves in JGB yields do not point to any changes in BOJ policy just yet, despite another bout of intense speculation in markets and the media.

Notwithstanding words of caution from various central bank officials, and BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda's gradualist approach, the market seems to be moving towards U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank rate cuts in June, and maybe a policy shift by the BOJ as soon as this month .

Such central bank shifts are indeed possible but appear premature, especially for the BOJ with recent economic data very weak and fiscal 2024 pay hikes not yet set in stone . To wit, Japan is still in a technical recession , .

Ueda did note progress in hitting the 2% inflation target (and, hence, ending current policy) , but fell well short of declaring when this will happen - similar to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments on progress on U.S. inflation.

BOJ Policy Board member Junko Nakagawa also suggested caution despite media reports reading more into her comments.

Recent moves in JGB yields do not reflect a possible BOJ policy shift at the March 18-19 meeting (unless such shifts are already discounted according to some players). Ten-year JGBs have traded between 0.660%-0.775% since Feb 2. Yields hit highs around 0.975% in November when expectations of a BOJ policy shift peaked in 2023.

There is a view in Tokyo however that the BOJ may be looking to hurry policy shifts before both the Fed and ECB revert to an easier bias.

