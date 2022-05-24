BUZZ-COMMENT-Dark clouds over China obscure a bright spot for the yuan

May 25 (Reuters) - Amid China's self-inflicted economic crisis, yuan bulls are starting to weigh short-term threats with long-term potential. Increasingly gloomy growth forecasts are blotting out one bright spot that has appeared in the bond market.

The yield gap between the 10-year U.S. Treasury note and China's equivalent government bond is reversing in favour of the latter. If U.S. inflation is indeed peaking , yuan-denominated bond outflows might finally subside . U.S. core inflation data due Thursday will provide fresh insight for bond traders.

On the other side of the equation, China's central bank still appears hesitant to cut benchmark interest rates, which should assuage fears of declining yields for fixed-income investors. Last week's bigger-than-expected cut in the loan prime rate was limited to the 5-year tenor, which affects mortgage rates, while the 1-year rate was unchanged .

If the U.S.-China yield differential normalizes, longer-term investors should gradually start reallocating resources towards the yuan again.

Having shed as much as 6.8% of its value against the USD since the start of the year, the yuan is currently down 4.7% at 6.6694. If USD/CNY extends its pullback and closes below the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement support at 6.6378, further yuan appreciation can be expected.

