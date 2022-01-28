BUZZ-COMMENT-Czech crown may be pick of CEE currencies next week

Jan 28 (Reuters) - With interest rates in the Czech Republic likely to rise on Feb. 3 and possibly reach 5% in the not too distant future, the crown could rally next week, underpinning further gains for Poland's zloty and Hungary's forint.

Both the forint and zloty have gained support on the back of tightening cycles and if Poland's annual GDP data for 2021 is confirmed at the expected 5.50% on Jan. 31, it should underpin expectations for interest rates to rise and the zloty to head higher.

Hungarian Jan PMI is released on Feb. 1 and, following December data which soared to a mind-boggling 64.8, a softer number may follow but it is likely to be strong enough to support the notion that interest rates will keep rising. Hungary's trade data, retail sales and industrial output data are released Feb. 2-4. Should EUR/HUF close below 355.40 (100-WMA and weekly Ichimoku cloud) there is a big downside scope.

Czech preliminary GDP data for Q4 is due on Feb. 1 alongside Polish and Czech Jan PMI. A EUR/CZK close under 24.25 would target a drop to the record low at 22.925.

The weekly EUR/PLN chart is almost identical to EUR/HUF, with a close below 100-WMA and weekly cloud needed to excite.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

