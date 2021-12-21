US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Czech crown may be king of next year's carry trades

Publisher
Reuters
Published

This week the Czech central bank is expected to raise interest rates to 3.50% and that could make the crown the most popular purchase for investors seeking carry next year.

Dec 20 (Reuters) - This week the Czech central bank is expected to raise interest rates to 3.50% and that could make the crown the most popular purchase for investors seeking carry next year.

Unlike other potential carry trade choices the crown is fairly low risk. It is low vol meaning it does not move much, and for many years it has been strengthening. So those invested in the crown are less likely to lose some of their carry to currency movements, and will more likely see it add to their returns.

The crown will be the only free-floating carry trade currency that is low risk, much less so than the South African rand or the Mexican peso.

The main traded pair is also EUR/CZK, so those who sell see returns boosted thanks to the euro zone's lower rates and can be confident that ECB policy will support them, unlike Fed policy that will undermine dollar-funded carry trades.

The crown's strength will support the Czech central bank in battling inflation and should EUR/CZK drop below 25.00 the crown should strengthen much further.

For more click on FXBUZ

EURCZKhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3yN9Tan

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular