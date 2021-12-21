BUZZ-COMMENT-Czech crown may be king of next year's carry trades

Dec 20 (Reuters) - This week the Czech central bank is expected to raise interest rates to 3.50% and that could make the crown the most popular purchase for investors seeking carry next year.

Unlike other potential carry trade choices the crown is fairly low risk. It is low vol meaning it does not move much, and for many years it has been strengthening. So those invested in the crown are less likely to lose some of their carry to currency movements, and will more likely see it add to their returns.

The crown will be the only free-floating carry trade currency that is low risk, much less so than the South African rand or the Mexican peso.

The main traded pair is also EUR/CZK, so those who sell see returns boosted thanks to the euro zone's lower rates and can be confident that ECB policy will support them, unlike Fed policy that will undermine dollar-funded carry trades.

The crown's strength will support the Czech central bank in battling inflation and should EUR/CZK drop below 25.00 the crown should strengthen much further.

