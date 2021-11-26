BUZZ-COMMENT-Currency traders will put profits first

Nov 26 (Reuters) - In light of a surge in risk aversion stemming from fear over another COVID-19 variant, currency traders will put profits first and will pare bets accordingly.

Traders have done well shorting yen and euro to build net dollar long positions of over 17 billion dollars, so they have plenty of cash to take off the table, and it is a far easier decision to do so than to take losses they may fear should risk aversion lead to rapid moves against them.

Where crisis can favour the dollar - as was seen at the start of the pandemic - the currency is not likely to appeal now to traders who are already holding it, while euro and yen, which are also safe assets, will grow more attractive as profit-taking fuels rallies.

The question of which asset is safer probably won't even be considered by traders who are looking at handsome profits dwindling, and the end of the year and vacations rapidly approaching.

For more click on FXBUZ

FX betshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3p4LmJi

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.