BUZZ-COMMENT-Currency traders should fear good news

Credit: REUTERS/JASON LEE

With the world still grappling with the coronavirus pandemic it may be too early to talk about good news, but because the surge in the value of risky assets has been built on stimulus, good news should be feared. Without stimulus the rally will run dry and the bubble it created will pop.

Ironically, good news about the end of the pandemic and resulting economic recoveries may have less bullish effects than the stimulus sparked by bad news.

Should stimulus and vaccines bring this pandemic to an end, they are likely to end this period of excessive gambling, too, leaving traders invested in many assets they wouldn't have bought without the stimulus.

The will to gamble has been extreme and rallies for high-risk assets have unfolded rapidly. Those buying have had little time to consider their purchases, with fear of missing out key. The foundations of rallies are weak, sometimes counter to fundamentals. Without stimulus they'll probably collapse.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

