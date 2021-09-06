BUZZ-COMMENT-Currency traders should expect more positive movement

Sept 6 (Reuters) - While already significant the positive movement for currencies this year lags much greater upward movement in other financial markets. Positive currency trends are therefore probably just beginning.

Major stock markets have rocketed with Dow Jones six thousand points above its March 2020 level, DAX two thousand and Nikkei up five thousand points with TOPIX trading a 31-year high. Oil has risen 4-fold, copper has doubled, iron ore has trebled. LNG is 10-times its pre March 2020 value and Natural Gas has trebled.

Despite these gargantuan rises most currencies are yet to unwind their losses of early 2020. Where South Africa's rand briefly beat its 2020 peak Brazil's real has only recouped half its early 2020 drop and Mexico's peso must add 7% to its 22% rise to reverse last year's decline. In contrast China's yuan is 7.4% stronger than its Jan 2020 level.

The yen, which has collapsed 12% in 13 months, reflects the positive backdrop but after unwinding all COVID-19 led gains Switzerland's franc is rising again. And while euro is falling it must drop much further to unwind last year's safe haven bid.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

