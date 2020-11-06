BUZZ-COMMENT-Currency traders must get their timing right

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Timing is key. Often traders call moves correctly and are stopped out of their positions before the move they predicted unfolds.

This could be one of those times. Traders are putting pressure on the dollar just as betting is prone to adjustment. If too many shorts are established before the turn of the year, the probability of a squeeze will leap.

Only a few weeks of normal trading are left. If traders follow a long- established pattern, some, perhaps many of them will take their bets off the table before the turn of the year. The may re-establish those bets in 2021, but the adjustment phase could hurt traders who have recently entered bearish bets.

The risk of this move is greater for EUR/USD, where most bets against the dollar have been made. Other dollar pairs, where bets are modest, have a better chance of holding or extending the slide, which poses a lot of downside risk for EUR crosses.

For more click on FXBUZ

FX betshttps://tmsnrt.rs/361c0t7

Net Dollar betshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3p5IQ4H

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.