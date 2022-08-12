BUZZ-COMMENT-Currency traders must adjust to a life without stimulus

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Where stimulus drove positive currency movements, it's withdrawal should weigh on riskier investments and push cash towards safer assets.

The stimulus which fuelled enormous changes in asset markets during the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in levels of inflation not seen for decades and with central banks unlikely to raise interest rates above the level of inflation it may take a long time for it to come down.

To speed a decline, central banks are likely to follow the Federal Reserve in reducing balance sheets, draining liquidity from financial markets and fostering a more risk-averse environment.

Even the most dovish central banks are beginning to adjust policy as inflation rises beyond targets. The era of negative interest rates may end with the Bank of Japan lifting interest rates and ending bond purchases to arrest the yen's steep decline that's stoking inflation.

At that point the yen's appeal as a safe asset should soar but currently traders should expect the dollar, which is extremely liquid and the highest-yielding major currency, to rise.

With Switzerland's monetary policy now supporting the franc, its appeal as a safe-haven is enhanced. It could reach a record high versus the euro.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

