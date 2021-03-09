BUZZ-COMMENT-Currency risk rally is just beginning

March 9 (Reuters) - Currencies don't reflect the stimulus-enriched environment but they are beginning to, and if they are fully adjusted to fall into line with other asset markets, the rally for riskier currencies could outstrip big rises that were fuelled by the unwinding of risk-averse bets.

There's been a big rise for risky assets fuelled by huge stimulus that's intended to support economies ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic. But it's having a much greater influence on markets that are awash with cheap cash that's been reinvested into stocks and commodities that have skyrocketed in value.

Last year, currency traders reacted by covering short positions they had established in emerging-market and commodity currencies, but they have been slow to turn bullish.

They have begun to purge investments in safer currencies and may end up short of those currencies, which have negative yields. Should cash be invested in higher-yield currencies or those of commodity producers, the impact of rebalancing will be enormous.

