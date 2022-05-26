BUZZ-COMMENT-Currency movement represents a flight to safety

Adds charts

May 26 (Reuters) - Investors and traders who once saw safety in the dollar and bought aggressively are now spreading the risk as indicated by the recent rises for euro, yen and Swiss franc.

These are substantial changes with EUR/USD swiftly rising 1.0349-1.0748, USD/JPY dropping 131.35-126.37 and USD/CHF diving 1.0065-0.9574. However, it is the yuan's plunge that is having the greatest impact.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic the yuan, which soared to a record peak, appeared safe drawing buyers. That is no longer the case, with yuan tumbling almost 4 percent on a trade weighted basis in just 32 days. USD/CNH soared 7.2% in 18 days.

This has weighed on other Asia currencies, with INR falling to a record low and USD/HKD at the top of the trading bands. As a result intervention in Asia to curb dollar strength is mounting.

Rising risk aversion may lead to a period of significant position adjustment by currency traders who are heavily short yen and short Swiss franc .

Illiquid currencies which remain elevated and in which traders remain invested like MXN, BRL and possibly ZAR, are vulnerable to sell-offs, while those currencies where big downside movement is already feared, like Turkey's lira, could quickly realise those losses.

For more click on FXBUZ

CNH TWI and USDhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3wNYBTS

CFTC FX positionshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3wNktib

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.