BUZZ-COMMENT-Currency markets may see an evolution of stimulus

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Currency markets may see stimulus driving the risk rally higher, but pressure on the dollar may ease and stimulus may lean harder on negative-yielding currencies, which are a much better sell when risk appetite is buoyant.

After the United States injected huge stimulus in March, the dollar got hammered. Risk appetite was underpinned with stocks and commodities flying higher.

Much has changed. Risk aversion has dwindled and there is less need to buy into presumed safer assets such as the euro, yen and Swiss franc. The second wave of the coronavirus has struck Europe, shifting the onus of potential economic slowdown away from the U.S.

Traders are short dollars, especially versus the euro, and they are much shorter dollars than they were long before March. These bets will limit a potential dollar slide. The impact of the next stimulus is more likely to weigh on the usual funding currencies like the euro, yen and Swiss franc versus commodity currencies and higher-yielding emerging-market currencies .

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

