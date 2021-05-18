BUZZ-COMMENT-Currency markets dance to tune of U.S. policy

May 18 (Reuters) - Currency movements are being dictated by U.S. ecomonic stimulus, with the trillions spent undermining dollar and boosting risk taking. Given further possible trillions to come, moves seen so far may be just the beginning of long-term changes in currency values.

The total U.S. spend to date is almost 6 trillion split into 3 tranches, two under way and one planned. By its nature this spend has devalued the dollar, DXY falling 12.7% in 14 months, trade-weighted dollar by 8% in one year.

The impact for risk is greater with stocks and commodities rocketing, but much of the risk rally and dollars spent are yet to be factored into currencies.

Traders who have barely unwound investments in safer currencies are now venturing into bullish bets on those that should prosper, but commodity currency and higher yield currency longs are minimal.

Stimulus is the polar opposite and what has been a reluctant shift into riskier assets could become a stampede. FX traders probably ain't seen nothing yet.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

