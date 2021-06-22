BUZZ-COMMENT-Currency markets bathe in a positive light

June 21 (Reuters) - Foreign exchange markets are being influenced by huge stimulus that's supporting risk appetite and low volatility which may force cash towards riskier currencies as investors seek yield, while undermining major currencies.

Buoyant stocks and commodities have retraced slightly and that's good as modest corrections strengthen trends and are even better if they help to cool the inflation fears that spurred the Federal Reserve to be more hawkish than anticipated last week.

Copper, iron ore and palm oil have seen substantial corrections and while oil continues to rise its gain to levels only slightly higher than before the pandemic compare to the record highs for those other commonly traded commodities.

Benchmark U.S. bond yields have fallen since the Federal Reserve's hawkish talk and FX volatility remains at pre-pandemic levels.

Dollar shorts, predominantly EUR/USD longs, have been pared since the Fed heaping pressure on negative-yielding funding currencies and lessening the negative impact for carry trades.

FX traders waiting on more news from the United States are likely to see carry traders prosper in the meantime.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

