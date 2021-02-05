BUZZ-COMMENT-Currency markets are sending positive signals

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Currency markets are sending positive signals, and while some of them may have traders fretting, those who adjust to trade currencies positively may find their fortunes improving.

Currencies have been trading positively for some time in keeping with bullish stock and commodity trends. This led traders to short the dollar, but the trend has been evolving with negative yielding currencies coming under greater pressure this year.

In tandem higher risk but higher yield currencies are rallying leading Turkey's lira to a fresh 2021 peak today. The prospect of enduring high rates should continue to draw cash towards Turkey.

The core of this risk-on currency movement is China's yuan, which is high yield and influential for Asian currencies, and also euro and yen, which are big components of China's currency basket and have been weighed by yuan's rise this year.

Freely tradable currencies like South Africa's rand and Mexico's peso have fared well and should attract more demand.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

