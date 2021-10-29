BUZZ-COMMENT-Currency bubble could grow much larger next year

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Currency markets are in a bubble, where stimulus arising from the pandemic has fuelled behaviour usually seen in a boom even though economies actually faced a bust. Given the likelihood of the United States spending even more than than the trillions already expended, the bubble may grow.

The dollar should suffer: it's unlikely that trillions of dollars can be printed without devaluing the greenback, and with those dollars most likely heading towards commodities and stocks, there could be an even larger positive reaction for risky emerging market and commodity currencies.

Bubbles that could grow across asset markets may pop if inflation forces central banks to raise interest rates significantly. But with most major central banks intent on holding rates down, and economies slowing, the bubble may grow first.

China's rising yuan, which has proved remarkably safe during the pandemic, could rise much further if Beijing approves, which is possible if China wants to boost the yuan's appeal as a reserve currency while U.S. spending undermines the dollar.

Trade weighted dollar and yuan, world stocks, oil and copperhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3jO1VaG

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

