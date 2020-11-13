BUZZ-COMMENT-Currency again holding Riksbank to ransom

Nov 13 (Reuters) - The Swedish crown's strength since March and the likely downward pressure on inflation could force the Riksbank to ease interest rates once more. That is not the accepted outlook -- market expectations are for rates to remain unchanged through 2021.

Sweden's macro-economic backdrop has improved more than expected since COVID-19 dashed global growth forecasts for 2020. Third-quarter Swedish growth was up 4.3% quarter-on-quarter and growth for September was just below 2019's fourth quarter. Nordea's analysts are forecasting 2020 growth at -3.5%, which would compare favourably with other countries.

Sweden is likely to avoid negative growth this quarter despite the second wave of COVID-19 infections. Better-than-expected economic performance has helped underpin the SEK, and while EUR/SEK is below 10.4563, the 23.6% Fibo off 11.4155-10.1600 March-November drop, further gains may be seen this year.

Rate hikes are a long way off and easier monetary policy isn't expected, rates might be cut if the SEK continues to drive down inflation.

