US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Currency again holding Riksbank to ransom

Publisher
Reuters
Published

The Swedish crown's strength since March and the likely downward pressure on inflation could force the Riksbank to ease interest rates once more. That is not the accepted outlook -- market expectations are for rates to remain unchanged through 2021.

Nov 13 (Reuters) - The Swedish crown's strength since March and the likely downward pressure on inflation could force the Riksbank to ease interest rates once more. That is not the accepted outlook -- market expectations are for rates to remain unchanged through 2021.

Sweden's macro-economic backdrop has improved more than expected since COVID-19 dashed global growth forecasts for 2020. Third-quarter Swedish growth was up 4.3% quarter-on-quarter and growth for September was just below 2019's fourth quarter. Nordea's analysts are forecasting 2020 growth at -3.5%, which would compare favourably with other countries.

Sweden is likely to avoid negative growth this quarter despite the second wave of COVID-19 infections. Better-than-expected economic performance has helped underpin the SEK, and while EUR/SEK is below 10.4563, the 23.6% Fibo off 11.4155-10.1600 March-November drop, further gains may be seen this year.

Rate hikes are a long way off and easier monetary policy isn't expected, rates might be cut if the SEK continues to drive down inflation.

For more click on FXBUZ

EUR/SEK weekly candle chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3ksBapV

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((peter.stoneham@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular