BUZZ-COMMENT-Currencies that should suffer and those that should do well

Jan 29 (Reuters) - The current environment favours currencies deemed risky and should undermine those that are liquid and undermined by negative rates. So far, the dollar has fuelled the trend but that should change if the risk rally evolves as expected.

The dollar has fallen a long way and is a far less attractive way to fund the purchase of risky assets than currencies that have soared and yet are undermined by negative rates, which will add to the potential returns of those gambling.

The current heavily stretched dollar short position also lessens the appeal of dollar shorts, while massive EUR longs and the big bullish JPY bet pose downside risk.

Risk appetite has been underpinned by stimulus and although there will be wobbles like the current dip for stocks, there's good reason to expect an enduring positive correlation leading to longer-term strength.

Given the size of stimulus and prospect for more, this risk rally could beat the one that came after 2008's crisis.

CNH strength should underpin risk appetite . Turkey's lira is a sign of growing positive sentiment

For more click on FXBUZ

Trade weighed USD, JPY, EUR and CHFhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3iVOsMp

Spec FX betshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3reXKpR

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.