BUZZ-COMMENT-Currencies reflect the power of interest rates

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

FX movement this year reflects the power of interest rates, with currencies backed by higher rates attracting buyers while those undermined by zero and negative rates struggle.

The exception to the rule has been Turkey's lira which has been challenged by the seeming loss of central bank independence but lira was rallying before the central bankers responsible for hiking rates were sacked. With rates at 19 percent, the lira would doubtless attract buyers if conventional monetary policy were followed.

Aside lira, the two highest yielding and freely tradable currencies are Mexico's peso and South Africa's rand both of which have soared regardless weak fundamentals, while China's higher yielding CNH has risen 7.4% in the past 43 weeks.

Other higher yielding currencies that are not freely floating such as Russia's rouble and Brazil's real have rallied on the back of rate hikes this year.

Hungary's forint has surged as rate hikes come onto the radar and New Zealand's dollar has jumped on the back of a possible rate hike next year.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

