BUZZ-COMMENT-Currencies of oil producers have a key role to play

June 24 (Reuters) - The currencies of big oil producers have reached major levels in conjunction with crude's rise to its highest point since October 2018. If these currencies break higher it will fuel the risk rally that is building on this year's global economic recovery.

Having dropped 7.3% in 11 weeks USD/RUB is just shy of the weekly Ichimoku cloud base and 100-MMA which it has traded above since March 2020.

Since April USD/MXN has repeatedly tested but failed to close below the 200-WMA at 19.88, and while USD/NOK broke its 200-WMA early in 2021 EUR/NOK failed to sustain a similar break in May and has since bounced.

USD/IDR has rebounded from its 200-WMA, while USD/BRL has broken and held below key levels.

USD/CAD was not stopped by techs, rather huge option and corp interest at 1.2000 before spiking after last week's hawkish Fed to reach 1.2485.

Bets on other commodity currencies were also purged but most have rebounded leaving traders less prepared for their rise.

Many currencies of oil producers are high yield and given the drop in volatility they will grow more attractive.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

