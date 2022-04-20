BUZZ-COMMENT-Currencies must adjust to a life without stimulus

April 20 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is set to raise interest rates significantly and reduce its balance sheet, and where the Fed leads most other central banks will follow. The stimulus that has been the lifeblood of currency trends for years is being withdrawn and this will result in major changes.

Positive trends that were born out of stimulus during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Brexit before that, are likely to see big corrections and, potentially, complete reversals.

Currencies that are deemed safe are likely to proper. Few are seen safer than the dollar which is the worlds' reserve currency, while emerging market and commodity currencies which are much less liquid are likely to weaken.

Central banks pushing back against the Federal Reserve are creating the conditions for currency shocks, already evident with Japan's yen, stoking risk aversion that is already evident in 2022 peaks for USD versus several Asian currencies.

The yuan, which was a bastion of strength during the COVID-19 pandemic, is falling and a deeper drop may suit China which has to juggle inflation versus the need to support the economy during lockdowns.

A weaker yuan may help alleviate pressure on Hong Kong's dollar which is close to the top of the USD/HKD's trading bands.

For more click on FXBUZ

USDCHF, USDJPY and USD indexhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3EsBNeE

USDHKD and yuanhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3K1ZziC

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.