BUZZ-COMMENT-Currencies may soon be gripped by risk aversion

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Currencies may soon be gripped by risk aversion resulting from economic slowdowns which are likely if central banks tighten monetary policy sufficiently to solve current inflation problems.

Although stocks bucked the first waves of interest rate hikes to rally, they have recently succumbed to the pressure of even higher interest rates. And with further monetary policy tightening on the cards as inflation remains well above the target of most central banks, equities may soon revisit this year's lows.

The resulting risk aversion will fuel demand for an already fast rising dollar, putting more pressure on riskier and less liquid emerging market currencies.

If central banks can suppress inflation sufficiently for it to return towards far distant targets then it's also reasonable to expect their policy to slow economies, dampening demand for commodities and negatively impacting the currencies of producers.

Should extremely risky sectors like crypto currencies also suffer, the level of demand for dollars could result in a shortage that drives it much higher.

