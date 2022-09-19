BUZZ-COMMENT-Currencies may by impacted by surge in risk aversion

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Currencies may by impacted by a surge in risk aversion as risky assets break or approach levels that could result in much deeper corrections of rises fuelled by stimulus which central banks are rushing to withdraw.

Bitcoin has dropped below $19,225 which is the limit for a correction of the massive $3,850-69,000 rise that was fuelled by stimulus during the COVID-19 pandemic. There is a high probability that this entire gain is erased.

This will become more likely if the NASDAQ drops below 10,502 which is the limit for a correction of gains supported - not just stimulus related to the pandemic - but all the spending that has underpinned trading behaviour since the global financial crisis in 2008. If NASDAQ breaks this point, it should significantly heighten risk averse behaviour, influencing technology markets like crypto-currencies.

The Dow Jones Index is also closing on a key level that was influenced by pandemic spending which is 29,795, the target for a minimum technical correction of the 2020-21 rise, and the trigger point for a fall towards 27,500 or maybe 25,400.

Should the breaks for these key equity markets unfold, safer assets like dollar and Swiss franc could rise substantially while drops in commodity prices should undermine currencies of nations that are producers.

The less liquid currencies of emerging market nations are acutely vulnerable during this Federal Reserve tightening cycle that has seen the terminal rate leap from 2.5% towards 4.5% in the past six months, giving investors and traders little time to adjust. Badly hedged markets tend to move a long way quickly.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own, editing by Ed Osmond)

