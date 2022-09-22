BUZZ-COMMENT-Currencies left dazed by Japan's FX punch

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Foreign exchange rates have been left groggy by Japan's currency intervention to stem yen losses, less than 24 hours after the Federal Reserve's hawkish rate hike prompted fresh dollar gains.

USD/JPY tumbled 5.5 yen to a two-week EBS low of 140.31 in approximately 45 minutes as Japan intervened on Thursday. The intervention started shortly after 0800 GMT, following a rise in USD/JPY to a 24-year high near 146.

The greenback supply out of Japan lifted GBP/USD to an intra-day high of 1.1352, less than two hours after it plumbed a new 37-year low of 1.1213 (which helped the USD index scale a new 20-year peak of 111.81).

CHF/JPY, meanwhile, is on track for its biggest one-day drop since June 2016, courtesy of Japan's FX intervention and the Swiss National Bank disappointing franc longs by only raising rates 75 basis points at 0730 GMT (money markets had fully priced a 100 bps hike).

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

