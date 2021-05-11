BUZZ-COMMENT-Cryptocurrencies facing another reality check

May 11 (Reuters) - Divergence within the crypotocurrency space could force another reality check and a clearout of longs built up in etherium and bitcoin over recent weeks.

The market's star, bitcoin, has lost its shine and handed the bullish baton to ethereum, which posted record highs for three straight days, culminating in a $4,200 print Monday.

This scenario has put the BTC at risk of a technical reversal and if doubts about the sustainability of the ETH rally intensify there could be a sizeable sector shift to the downside.

Bitcoin recorded a key day reversal Monday, a higher high, lower low and close clear below the previous end of day. This combined with a close on the week below the Ichimoku cloud base, $53,958, could trigger a deeper drop.

Meanwhile, a J.P. Morgan research note last week suggested continued divergence in ethereum's price relative to how wide its network is raises questions about its valuation.

Ethereum's recent popularity could be the digital sector's undoing, at least in the short term.

For more click on FXBUZ

Bitcoin daily Ichimoku chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3tDiyry

Ethereum daily candle chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/33LTrsp

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

