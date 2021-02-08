BUZZ-COMMENT-Crypto investors play 'Simon Says' while Fed looks on

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Reminiscent of the childhood game 'Simon Says', investors are heeding Elon Musk's calls to buy cryptocurrencies , driving Bitcoin and Ethereum to new records . While central banks keep the world awash with cheap funds, the algorithm-defined scarcity of bitcoin gives it intrinsic value in the eyes of some.

The Federal Reserve has been unreservedly dovish on monetary policy, even with a huge U.S. fiscal stimulus package in the pipeline . Both are doing no favours to the dollar, which is still a consensus short for FX traders .

While neither the Fed nor the U.S. Treasury has advocated for a weaker greenback, the overwhelming push to keep interest rates at rock-bottom is akin to debasing the value of the dollar. As a sort of digital gold, bitcoin has rarely looked better.

That said, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sent a shiver through the cryptocurrency market a few weeks ago, saying bitcoin has been used for money laundering, hinting of potentially stricter regulation to come .

Global central banks are digitalizing their currencies, with China leading the way . The Bank for International Settlements estimates 20% of the world's central banks could issue their own digital currencies within 3 years . Bitcoin and its peers may come under harsher regulatory scrutiny then , but that's an eternity away for traders.

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

