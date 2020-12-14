BUZZ-COMMENT-Crowded EUR/USD long position could limit the upside

Dec 14 (Reuters) - EUR/USD's December seasonal trends and the underlying bullish chart structure point to bigger gains this month, but the growing speculative long position could limit the upside.

IMM data for the week ending Dec. 8 had an equivalent EUR/USD long cash position of 19.6 billion euros, up from 17.5 billion euros the previous week and the biggest long position since October. If FX traders start to exit some of those longs as the new year approaches, that could have the effect of hindering further EUR/USD gains near-term.

The EUR/USD chart has been overwhelmingly bullish, which by itself would usually point to further gains. The tenkan and kijun lines are increasingly bullish aligned, reinforcing the underlying upside potential. While a setback could be contained by the 1.2041 Fibonacci level, a 23.6% retrace of the 1.1602 to 1.2177 (November to December) rise, a break and daily under that level would heighten the downside risk.

