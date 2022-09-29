BUZZ-COMMENT-Crisis response may allow BoE to shock sterling back to life

Sept 29 (Reuters) - GBP/USD rose 1% to a one-week high of 1.10 on Thursday, building on its gilt intervention rally and helped by hawkish UK monetary policy expectations that could encourage a cable rebound toward moving averages it plummeted through in recent weeks.

Interest rate futures project UK short-term interest rates SON3: will rise about 50bp above those in the U.S. 0#ED: heading into year end.

Markets appear to be betting that the UK government's stimulus plan and the emergency accommodation the BoE supplied to rescue markets from turmoil this week will lead it to a more aggressive rate path than previously expected.

If the BoE follows through, this could mark an end to its middle-way strategy of fighting inflation while trying to foster growth -- which has yet to produce results for either goal and led to a sharp sterling downturn even before market shock at the UK government's tax-cut plan worsened the pound's misery.

The higher rates view could fuel a GBP/USD rebound toward a series of daily moving averages from 1.1092 to 1.1739, but BoE action is a must.

