BUZZ-COMMENT-Crisis-low FX option premium and why that matters

By their forward-looking nature, what happens in FX options can offer clues to the broader FX market about current and future expectations, and for those with access to options, there might be opportunities at current levels.

Options thrive on actual volatility and rapid directional moves in the underlying FX rate, but they are obviously unknowns, so dealers use implied volatility (expectations of future actual volatility) to determine the option premium.

If traders think that actual volatility can outperform implied levels, they will buy options, if not, they will typically sell.

The fact that implied volatility is so low is a reflection of the recent lack of actual volatility in FX markets, but should actual volatility increase, it's more likely to outperform these current implied levels and reward those holding options.

Related

For more click on FXBUZ

Benchmark 1-month expiry implied volatilityhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3iz8ITR

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.