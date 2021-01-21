US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Crisis-low FX option premium and why that matters

Contributors
their forward-looking nature Reuters
what happens in FX options can offer clues to the broader FX market about current Reuters
future expectations Reuters
for those with access to options Reuters
there might be opportunities at current levels. Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

Premiums for FX options have been falling - trading close to their lowest levels since the start of the covid 19 crisis in many of the main G10 currency pairs, and that matters.

By their forward-looking nature, what happens in FX options can offer clues to the broader FX market about current and future expectations, and for those with access to options, there might be opportunities at current levels.

Options thrive on actual volatility and rapid directional moves in the underlying FX rate, but they are obviously unknowns, so dealers use implied volatility (expectations of future actual volatility) to determine the option premium.

If traders think that actual volatility can outperform implied levels, they will buy options, if not, they will typically sell.

The fact that implied volatility is so low is a reflection of the recent lack of actual volatility in FX markets, but should actual volatility increase, it's more likely to outperform these current implied levels and reward those holding options.

Related

For more click on FXBUZ

Benchmark 1-month expiry implied volatilityhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3iz8ITR

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular