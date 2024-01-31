BUZZ-COMMENT-Cracks appearing in dollar uptrend vs yen, break up to Fed, jobs data

Jan 31 (Reuters) - USD/JPY's 140.27-148.80 December-January recovery hasn't made a new high since Jan. 19 and the Treasury-JGB yield spread support that drove it is steadily eroding, which may continue if Fed Chair Jerome Powell and the rest of this week's jobs data skew dovishly against the dollar.

Wednesday's USD/JPY slide was fueled by a 18bp dive in 2-year Treasury-JGB yields spreads in the wake of a BoJ summary that supported speculation of a spring rate hike, followed by below-forecast ADP, ECI and Chicago PMI readings.

Treasury yields have also been weighed down by selloffs in U.S. mega cap stocks.

USD/JPY is now below the Jan. 24 spike low at 146.65 on EBS and by 23.6% of the December-January recovery and 38.2% of the 143.43-148.80 portion from the Jan. 9 swing low at 147.78/5. A close below those Fibos would target the daily cloud top at 143.80, then the 38.2% and 50% Fibos at 145.54/48.

A March Fed rate cut has swung from being priced as a 40% probability on Tuesday to a 64% one currently, with nearly 150bp of rate cuts by year-end; expectations the Fed Chair Jerome Powell might feel compelled to push back against this afternoon.

But jobless claims, ISM manufacturing and Friday's employment report may set the tone for February.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

