BUZZ-COMMENT-Crack in yuan's defensive wall fuels bets on its fall

March 27 (Reuters) - China's yuan is weakening again Wednesday, on course to test the 2024 low printed on Friday. Despite officials' stepped up efforts to deter bears, the crack in the yuan's defence last week is fuelling bets it may soon give way.

Wednesday's USD/CNY benchmark was set a mere three pips higher than Tuesday's, revealing an approximately -1,300 pips deviation from neutral forecasts. The adjustment matches that seen on Monday when the central bank set a very strong yuan fix, and state banks returned in force to sell dollars in the spot market, seeking to counter bearish yuan speculation.

Friday's spike, which occurred as state banks seemingly stepped back from capping spot USD/CNY below 7.2000, triggered devaluation fears. The onshore yuan fell to a 2024 low of 7.2304 in that move; there may have been a contested trade at 7.2400 that was subsequently cancelled.

Yuan bears have been emboldened by that lapse in the yuan's defences, and are piling in to bets that China may be considering allowing the yuan to weaken to help alleviate some of its economic ailments.

USD/CNY, currently at 7.2287, is approaching the daily band ceiling of 7.2365. The daily chart is bullish with three consecutive closings above its 200-day moving average at 7.2127. The base of the Bollinger uptrend channel at 7.2117 will attract dip-buyers betting on a test of 7.2498, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the drop from September's 16-year peak.

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

