BUZZ-COMMENT-COVID, claims stymie dollar's recovery vs yen

Dec 10 (Reuters) - The dollar's recent recovery against the yen has been glacial and unimpressive, but technically it remains intact even after unexpectedly high U.S. claims and harrowing U.S. pandemic data knocked it off Thursday's high of 104.58.

Though it retreated before touching the daily cloud base at 104.59 on EBS, USD/JPY maintained its streak of five higher daily and weekly lows without violating daily tenkan line support at 104.215.

USD/JPY's positive correlation with the dollar index worked against it after the EUR/USD's post-ECB meeting rise, though the euro later softened.

For the string of higher daily and weekly lows to transform into an actual uptrend, USD/JPY must clear the last two weeks' 104.76/75 highs and eventually the down trend-line from March's pandemic peak, Friday at 105.11.

Friday also sees the daily cloud top at 105.06, making any 105+ move more pivotal. There hasn't been a daily close above the cloud since June.

The options market shows little concern about the recent sideways-to-higher USD/JPY consolidation turning into a bullish trend reversal.

A close below Wednesday's 104.05 low would undermine the recent dip-buying bias, though a close below the Nov. 18 range low at 103.655 is needed to signal a resumption of the broader downtrend toward the 101.18 pandemic lows.

