BUZZ-COMMENT-COVID-19 pandemic works wonders for China's currency

Sept 20 (Reuters) - During the COVID-19 pandemic China's currency soared to a record high and has retained most of that gain throughout the Federal Reserve's tightening cycle. As a proven store of safety, the yuan provides central banks an alternative to the dollar to hold within their reserves to protect against future shocks.

Between March 2020 and March 2022 the trade-weighted value of China's currency rose over 15% and it was only modestly impacted by U.S. monetary policy which this year has driven a big drop in emerging market currencies.

Emerging market nations have sold billions of dollars in a largely futile attempt to slow the pace of the dollar's appreciation. India's reserves alone have plummeted 82 billion dollars since March despite its appreciation that should have boosted the value of India's reserves.

Given it is prudent to spread risk and the yuan has emerged as another safe haven in terms of performance during a shock, more cash may head to China in the future, bolstering the Chinese currency which is also supported by a trade surplus that ballooned in the past two years.

The dollar is undermined by an equally big deficit, while option vols for USD/CNY are much lower than those for USD/Majors. CNY is a safe place to park cash.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

