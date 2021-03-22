BUZZ-COMMENT-Could yields call time on the SEK party?

March 22 (Reuters) - The higher-yield theme is set to continue and could deliver a blow to the frothy Swedish crown, at least in the short term.

Higher U.S. yields could start to lean more heavily on the stock market, and with analysts calling for a 2.0% print on the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield while Swedish interest rates are likely to remain depressed, could hit risk markets. The crown tends to move in line with the riskier currencies.

Sweden's recovery from pandemic-driven weakness depends on a successful vaccine roll out, and while this is the case the Riksbank is unlikely to jump the gun on hiking interest rates.

EUR/SEK trades within a broad 10.0970 to 10.2250 range and the recent run of play has favoured the EUR. However, a series of falling daily tops and a below- market cloud twist could steer EUR/SEK lower heading into April.

The real test will be how the yield story pans out as inflationary pressures build.

