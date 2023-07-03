BUZZ-COMMENT-Could those short dollar be about to get squeezed?

July 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar's downside could be limited as growing speculative short positions could prevent losses in coming sessions. FX traders need to watch technical factors very closely to determine the greenback's next moves.

Speculative short positions have risen quite markedly recently, highlighting the increase in the underlying bearish sentiment. The increase in bids and buy stops associated with these short positions could prevent a dollar fall, and instead lead to a short squeeze.

Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed that for the week ended June 27, the value of net short positions held by speculators climbed to $10.68 billion from $7.36 billion a week earlier.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, is underpinned by the thickening daily cloud that spans the 102.610-103.093 region. The scope grows for gains above last week's 103.54 high, which in turn will likely lead to a much bigger recovery.

Dollar had been under pressure recently after U.S. economic data last week showed slightly easing inflation and consumer spending.

