BUZZ-COMMENT-Could this be the ideal time to sell EUR/USD?

March 2 (Reuters) - EUR/USD has just achieved a minor correction of the downtrend that has gripped the currency pair for fifteen years. Many traders are now betting on a rise and the trend - the speculator's friend - suggests they should sell.

Following the 1.6040 high traded during the turmoil of the global financial crisis, EUR/USD has fallen to reach 0.9528 last year, and 1.1034 during the recovery phase in February this year.

This is a minor correction of the major trend as 1.1065 is a 23.6% retrace of the previous decline, and the rally has lifted EUR/USD away from an oversold situation towards neutral ground.

During the upswing, traders have sold 26 billion dollars, establishing a 20 billion bet on a rise, and many of those gambling have made money.

This is an opportune time for them to take their profits as the trend will most likely resume, and the big drop in volatility in the last few months is a strong indication that the rally has run its course.

