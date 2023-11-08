BUZZ-COMMENT-Could the market be wrong about the dollar's fate?

Nov 8 (Reuters) - There are three reasons why the market's U.S dollar pessimism could well be misplaced.

The dollar's recent weakness will linger for the rest of the year, according to a majority of FX strategists in a Reuters poll. However, there are signs the greenback could be set for a revival in the weeks ahead.

A study of the dollar's seasonal performance for each November since 2000 shows it has risen in 13 of the last 23 years.

The Federal Reserve is expected to remain in front in terms of having the highest interest rates when compared to other major economies, with the exception of the Bank of England.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, last week closed below the 105.501 Fibo, a 23.6% retrace of the 99.549 to 107.34 2023 rise, but this week it has sprung back above it. A failure at the end of this week to register a close under the 105.501 Fibo would signal a bear trap, set when a market breaks above a technical level but subsequently reverses.

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

