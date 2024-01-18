News & Insights

US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Could dollar's recovery be coming to an end?

Credit: REUTERS/OSMAN ORSAL

January 18, 2024 — 05:07 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Fundamental factors have helped fuel dollar's recovery in January, but there are some technical signs that the greenback's recovery could be coming to an end.

USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six other currencies, remains capped by a thick cloud of resistance that currently spans the 103.450-104.500 region.

It peaked at a five-week 103.690 high on Wednesday after robust U.S. retail sales data added to expectations the Federal Reserve will not rush to lower interest rates. The large upper shadow left on Wednesday's candle signals a possible rejection of the upside.

Those that are bearish need to see a USD index daily close under the 102.963 Fibo, a 23.6% retrace of the 100.610 to 103.690 (December to January) rise, in order to become more confident that a top is forming.

However, a sustained break above Wednesday's 103.690 high would mean the January dollar recovery would remain very much intact.

For more click on FXBUZ

Daily Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3Srboqk

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.