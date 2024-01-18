BUZZ-COMMENT-Could dollar's recovery be coming to an end?

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Fundamental factors have helped fuel dollar's recovery in January, but there are some technical signs that the greenback's recovery could be coming to an end.

USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six other currencies, remains capped by a thick cloud of resistance that currently spans the 103.450-104.500 region.

It peaked at a five-week 103.690 high on Wednesday after robust U.S. retail sales data added to expectations the Federal Reserve will not rush to lower interest rates. The large upper shadow left on Wednesday's candle signals a possible rejection of the upside.

Those that are bearish need to see a USD index daily close under the 102.963 Fibo, a 23.6% retrace of the 100.610 to 103.690 (December to January) rise, in order to become more confident that a top is forming.

However, a sustained break above Wednesday's 103.690 high would mean the January dollar recovery would remain very much intact.

