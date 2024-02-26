BUZZ-COMMENT-Could dollar longs be set for some pain?

Feb 26 (Reuters) - FX speculators remain long the U.S. dollar but could be in for some pain in the days ahead as a major technical signal points to a potential slump.

The speculative long position - derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the euro, yen, pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars - was trimmed slightly in the week ending Feb. 20 to $4.06 billion from $4.55 billion a week earlier.

Early dollar gains faded at the start of a busy week with U.S. inflation in focus. The USD index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of six other currencies, could eventually drop below the 103.304 Fibo - a 38.2% retrace of the 100.610 to 104.970 (December to February) rise.

The USD index will likely slump as there is a "cloud twist" below the market, at circa 102.60, on Thursday. A daily "cloud twist" is when the cloud extremes, senkou spans A and B, crossover and it usually exerts magnetism.

