BUZZ-COMMENT-Could dollar be set to rebound against the yen?

March 17 (Reuters) - Those bearish USD/JPY should be mindful of a potential turn for the better, due to a rebound inglobal marketsentiment and recent price action.

The yen remained elevated, as traders still looked to safety assets, fearing that recent stress unfolding across banks in the U.S. and Europe could be an early stage of a widespread systemic crisis.

However asset prices showed some signs of steadying on Friday after a series of banking sector lifelines bolstered confidence. If risk appetite continues to rebound, that could lead to funds flowing out of the safe-haven yen.

USD/JPY's "hammer" on Thursday's candlestick line warn of a possible base. A hammer is a candlestick that consists of a small body near the high with little or no upper shadow and a long lower tail. It is usually considered a bullish pattern during a downtrend.

USD/JPY's 30 and 60-day log correlations with EUR/JPY are above +0.6, meaning the cross will continue to follow USD/JPY's direction.

Daily Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3z4jquN

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

