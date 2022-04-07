BUZZ-COMMENT-Could China cut rates and weaken the yuan too?

April 8 (Reuters) - The likelihood of Beijing unleashing broad-based economic stimulus is rising along with China's daily COVID-19 cases . Yet with economists seeing limited room for rate cuts, policymakers may become convinced that a weaker yuan is needed to augment exports and bolster the economic recovery.

Expectations of accelerating inflation and the need to protect bank interest margins prevent a deep cut in benchmark interest rates, Nomura notes. Although consumer price increases have been muted, they are expected to pick up and producer prices remain elevated . Data for March is due Monday.

Meanwhile, with the yuan's trade-weighted index hovering at 104.45, Chinese products are a lot more expensive than a year ago when it was at 96.24. March trade data on Wednesday will probably disappoint due to lockdowns, particularly in trade hub Shanghai. A moderately weaker yuan would boost demand for exports without triggering investor confidence issues.

Nomura also point out that fear of capital flight restrains policymakers' easing ambitions, as the shrinking U.S.-China yield gap threatens to reverse investment flows. The Institute of International Finance reported $17.5 billion of Chinese portfolio outflows in March. Citi research expects a halving of bond inflows this year.

Currency strategists are hence bearish on the yuan; the latest Reuters poll forecasts it will weaken to 6.4500 in a year .

If USD/CNY closes Friday above 6.3704, inside the daily Bollinger uptrend channel, the charts will align with increasingly bearish views on the yuan .

RMBindex: https://tmsnrt.rs/3DPpHvQ

CN2y: https://tmsnrt.rs/3JpTMTM

CN10y: https://tmsnrt.rs/3v1Aejw

CNY: https://tmsnrt.rs/3KoC30a

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

