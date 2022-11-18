BUZZ-COMMENT-Could be value in USD/ZAR towards the 17.00 level

Nov 18 (Reuters) - After a week of gain consolidation for South Africa's rand versus the U.S. dollar, there remains potential for USD/ZAR to head lower. But this will probably not be much beyond the 17.00-10 area as the dollar is likely to come back quickly if the Federal Reserve underlines its commitment to bring inflation down.

The rand has been on a bull run since Nov. 3 but recent activity has seen USD/ZAR pan out sideways, pointing to the ZAR consolidating its Nov gains.

USD/ZAR technically continues to flat line along the bottom of the daily Ichimoku cloud base at 17.3525. Range break levels are close by, with the low from Nov. 15 at 17.1075 and high from Nov. 17 at 17.5055. There could be value seen around the range low point next week.

Those looking for stronger hints of a pivot point for Fed policy might have to wait a little longer while inflation underpins not only U.S. rates but also interest rates globally.

Fallout from last week's softer U.S. inflation data is beginning to lose its grip on the market and despite a weaker dollar heading into the weekend, the case for selling the greenback is a weak one at best.

USD/ZAR daily Ichimoku chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3GnwjVv

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

