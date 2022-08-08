BUZZ-COMMENT-Could be the week the dollar gets back on track

Thin currency markets continue to cloud direction but after a bullish technical signal and strong U.S. jobs data last week the dollar might be able to resume its underlying upward trend versus its basket.

A hammer candle (bullish) recorded on Aug. 2, following a 3.9% decline from the July 14 109.29 trend high is playing out in the dollar's favour. A 50% Fibonacci retracement of the July drop provides a bull target at 107.16.

A backdrop of a surprisingly strong U.S. jobs report and some back peddling from Federal Reserve officials over a dovish pivot next year could help underpin the dollar this week.

Market focus is likely to return to the U.S. inflation trend and outlook for interest rates. The forecast for rates shows expectations shifting from a 50 basis point hike in September to 75 bps, and rate cut potential pushed back to July 2023. FEDWATCH

Concern for the economy amid recession risks will dampen down dollar potential but there is scope for gradual short-term gains and an acceleration longer-term.

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

